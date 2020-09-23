Last updated: 07:34 AM ET, Wed September 23 2020

Air Canada Vacations Webinar with Allianz Global Assistance Sept 29

Air Canada Vacations is holding a webinar about everything you need need to know about Air Canada Vacations’ COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance on Tuesday, September 29 at 1:00pm.

Interested attendees can register via this link. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7806637420377538828

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

