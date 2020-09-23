Air Canada Vacations Webinar with Allianz Global Assistance Sept 29
Travel Agent September 23, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is holding a webinar about everything you need need to know about Air Canada Vacations’ COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance on Tuesday, September 29 at 1:00pm.
Interested attendees can register via this link. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7806637420377538828
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
