Air Canada Vacations is Bringing Vacations Back
Travel Agent June 18, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to announce EXCLUSIVE rates just for agents and advisers.
Agents can choose between Agent Flight-Only rates or take advantage of amazing special package Do-It-Yourself FAM rates to select destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As well, agents have the chance to win a spot on an Air Canada Vacations Escorted Fam Trip to Cancun, Mexico.
"AIr Canada Vacations is thrilled to be bringing vacations back and there is nothing better than to experience a product first-hand," said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. "These special rate opportunities will allow agents to experience the amazing product, Air Canada Vacations' new health and safety standards, new hotel safety protocols and Air Canada Clean Care+.
"This will give you the tools you need to confidently assist our mutual clients with their future travel plans," he said.
Agent Flight-Only Rates
Travel agents can take advantage of Air Canada Vacations' special travel agent Flight-Only rates when booking a flight to Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana from Toronto or Cancun and Punta Cana from Montreal, with amazing rates starting at $350 per person. The offer is valid for new bookings made by Oct. 31, 2020.
To request an Air Canada Vacations Air-Only rate, please fill out this form:
https://aircanadavacations.formstack.com/forms/diyapplicationform. Once your request has been approved you will receive an email from an Air Canada Vacations representative with next steps on how to book.
Special Travel Agent Package Rates
Air Canada Vacations also is launching Independent FAM trips with incredible rates. The offer is valid for select destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean on new bookings made by Oct. 24, 2020. Offer is valid on select destinations, room category and departure dates. To book an Air Canada Vacations Independent FAM trip, please fill out this form:
https://aircanadavacations.formstack.com/forms/diyapplicationform.
Once the form is submitted, an Air Canada Vacations representative will review and confirm if your request has been approved. You will then receive an email with the next steps on how to book.
Air Canada Vacations/ Escorted Fam Trip Contest
Air Canada Vacations is launching the #FollowMeWithACV contest. Ten lucky agents will join Air Canada Vacations on a hosted FAM trip to the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection in Cancun, Mexico!
To enter, travel agents are asked to complete the contest entry form and tell Air Canada Vacations why they'd make an excellent Air Canada Vacations ambassador. To learn about the contest or to enter the contest, travel agents are invited to visit https://bit.ly/30IWzVw. Official contest rules can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hEwhJW.
To see all the details and full terms and conditions on all the offers noted, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jfJul-kKYzvOyrub5nVzmbkV-WWNxx9r.
