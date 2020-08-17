Air Canada Vacations' First Virtual Product Launch August 28
Air Canada Vacations recently announced its first ever virtual Product Launch celebrating the 2020/2021 Sun Collection brochure.
Travel professionals from across the country are invited to join in on the fun on August 28, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. To register, click here.
This virtual event will allow travel agents to interact with over 70 industry supplier partners in both French and English.
Throughout the day, agents can chat directly with suppliers, learn about the latest destinations and products, as well as download the most recent brochures. Attendees can expect fabulous prize giveaways, as well as presentations on the new Sun Collection by Air Canada Vacations’ Managing Director, Nino Montagnese and our General Sales Manager in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, Guy Marchand.
For the first time this year, Air Canada Vacations is allowing travel agents to invite their customers to attend a dedicated Virtual Travel Show on August 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. With the collaboration of Air Canada Vacations’ trade partners, customers will have the opportunity to win a grand prize, access insider information on their dream vacation and hear from top suppliers in the industry. Customers will also be able to book with the travel agency of their choice and to save on their next trip!
To register, click here.
