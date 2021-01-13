AIC Hotel Group Launches Travel Advisor Training Program 'ALL INstitute'
Travel Agent January 13, 2021
AIC Hotel Group has launced the ALL INstitute — a 360 approach to travel advisor training, zeroing in on the core business practices that maximize industry success. This exclusive program brings travel professionals detailed insight on key product updates, marketing, social media, public relations, weddings and a thorough guide to AIC Hotel Group’s extensive industry-leading incentives. The nine course training program will begin on January 19, 2021 with an introduction by Vice President of Sales, Ash Tembe, and will follow with weekly live classes covering a variety of topics.
“As we prepared to enter the new year, it was imperative that we continued to provide our travel partners with all of the necessary tools and support to ensure their success through 2021 and beyond in the best and most efficient way possible,” said Director of Field Sales, Carilis Felipe. “Given that in-person sales calls are on hold for the foreseeable future, we’ve decided to take our winter blitz digital with ALL INstitute as a way to still offer value to our partners while we navigate the new year together.”
Each 20-25 minute learning session will be offered live from January to March, twice a week and with two available time slots for travel advisors to choose from and create their own schedule. The sessions will also vary by knowledge levels ranging from introductory to master as the months go along, with the first three classes covering quick product overviews, basics of social media and AIC Hotel Group’s travel agent portal, All In Agents. Advisors who participate in the program and complete a minimum of six sessions will receive an official ALL INstitute certificate of completion and marketing materials for their website.
Participants who attend all nine courses will be entered into a raffle to win seven nights at any of the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, to take their business to paradise and enjoy the Office with a View program. Additionally, ALL INstitute graduates will be considered first for FAM invites.
For more information and ways to sign up, please visit https://allinagents.com/all-institute
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS