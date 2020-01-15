Agents! The 2020 National Travel Agent Survey Wants You!

Last updated: 06:38 AM ET, Wed January 15 2020

The National Travel Agent Survey is now available for travel agents, offered by Rob Glennie & Associates—and incorporates a broad spectrum of agents. This gives an expanded picture of the retail sector of the industry and increases the value of the survey for agents, suppliers, tourist boards and the industry.

The survey is now in its fourth year. It has produced never-before seen data on how travel agents feel about their roles, what they earn, what products they sell and what they see as their greatest challenges.

Again this year, the survey will include 4 different streams of questions:

  1. Home Based / Hosted Agent - Commission Only
  2. Call Centre, Office or Store Front Agent - Commission Only
  3. Call Centre, Office or Store Front Agent - Salary + Commission
  4. Call Centre, Office or Store Front Agent - 100% Salary

Please take a few minutes to complete the survey here: www.travelagentsurvey.ca

What’s in it for me?

The more agents that complete the survey, including different types of agents, the better and more revealing the results will be for everyone. Your opinion really does matter and this is your opportunity to provide your suppliers and other industry partners with greater insight into what is important to you.

The survey provides unique insight into the entire retail sector and will help suppliers and tourist boards better understand the similarities – and the differences --- of the four different types of agents.

This will help them better serve these groups and tailor their training and support to suit the needs of each group, including product training, FAM trips, sales support, collateral etc.

The survey will once again also provide data on the income levels, job satisfaction and overall happiness of different types of agents.

Insights from last year

Last year, about 700 agents took the survey and the results provided very interesting information including:

- 43% of non- home based agents said they would consider going home based in the future.

- 79% of home based agents reported earning more now than before they went home based

- Agents with a diverse, deep product knowledge were the most likely to be successful when they become home based and can earn up to 50% more than their counterparts who just sell sun and beach

