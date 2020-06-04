Last updated: 01:51 PM ET, Thu June 04 2020

Agents - Tell Us Your Story!

Travel Agent Marsha Mowers June 04, 2020

TravelPulse Canada Logo
TravelPulse Canada Logo

The COVID Pandemic has hit our industry very hard, and perhaps the hardest hit have been those of you on the front lines who have dealt with cancelled trips, changing policies, disgruntled clients and a loss of income.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
MSC Grandiosa

MSC Extends Shutdown But Adds Mid-Summer Cruises

Cruise
Rendezvous Bay, Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua Re-Opens for International Tourism: First Flight Last...

Destination & Tourism
Iconic Israel

Israel Tourism Outlines New Health Protocols for Hotels

Hotel & Resort
Original Group

Original Group Opening Temptation Cancun June 10 and Desire...

Hotel & Resort

TravelPulse Canada is launching a new weekly series, “COVID-19 Tales From The Front Line” which will feature insights from agents about how you’re managing, what changes, if any you’ve made, and what messages you’d like to share with the industry.

Interested agents can use the following questions as A guidelines only, and send their articles to us, along with 2 photos and your website information. Submissions should be no more than 500 words and we reserve the right to edit as required. Please email your stories to canada@travelpulse.com.

- With a drop in income, what changes have your made to your business model (if any) – have you changed niches for example?

- How are you keeping engaged with your client base?

- How do you feel clients will view travel agents in a post-COVID world? Will they be seen more necessary, than they perhaps were before?

- What change in your daily life has been for the betterment of your business

- Key things you may have learned about yourself during COVID-19

- Most disappointing thing which has come from the COVID crisis

For more Travel Agent News

More by Marsha Mowers

Marsha Mowers, Director of Content Management at TravelPulse Canada
Independent by Flight Centre logo

How Independent by Flight Centre Is Helping Agents with...

Independent by Flight Centre

ACTA Joins Canadian Tourism Roundtable to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

2 New Air Canada Vacations Webinars for June: Canada and Cruise

Virtuoso: Bookings Boom is Weeks Away; Cruises Looking Strong

We Want to Hear From You - How Are We Doing?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS