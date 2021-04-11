Agents, Send Your Headshot to Jamaica Tourism for a Personalized Caricature!
In celebration of Travel Agent Day this May, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) will create hundreds of unique, personalized caricatures to share with Canadian travel specialists.
As a token of gratitude to Canada’s hardworking travel trade community, the JTB has partnered with Toronto-based caricature artist Cesar Vargas to design customized illustrations for 200 agents. The Jamaica caricatures will reflect each agent’s individual style and personality and will be hand-drawn featuring island-inspired details and backgrounds.
Starting Friday, April 9, Canadian travel agents are invited to upload a smiling photograph or headshot of themselves to www.visitjamaica.com/canada/engage. Photos will then be transformed into creative cartoon characters and shared with agents via email on May 4 and 5 just in time for Travel Agent Day. As space is limited for this opportunity, only the first 200 agents to submit their photo will receive a personalized caricature.
“The tourism industry is full of characters and we are in awe of the passion and resilience demonstrated by our Canadian travel partners,” says Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. “In honour of Travel Agent Day, we are giving back to this amazing community with unique custom-made caricature mementos that we hope will bring smiles to our agents’ faces and show them just how much Jamaica appreciates their dedication and support.”
To learn more about the Jamaica Caricature campaign and access resources for Canadian travel agents, visit the JTB Maple Leaf Room at visitjamaica.com/canada.
