Agents Optimistic About Recovery: What Advisors Need to Know
Travel Agent Jim Byers March 24, 2020
Canadian and American travel agents and advisors are optimistic about a rebound in the travel industry. But they differ over when that recovery will begin, with Canadians looking longer term and Americans more focussed on a recovery as early as May.
A study by DCI (Development Counsellors International) of 400 agents in Canada and the U.S. has a number of insights about the ongoing COVID-19 situation, which has led to lockdowns in Canada, a closure of the Canada-US border to all but essential traffic, declarations of local emergencies and massive layoffs in the airline and hotel industries. Agents, meanwhile, have seen their bookings – and their revenue – dry up to almost nothing.
The U.S. Travel Association on Tuesday said new projections indicate the U.S. will lose 5.9 million jobs by the end of April because of the decline in travel. An earlier report had suggested the figure would be 4.3 million jobs.
"These new figures underscore the extreme urgency of financial relief for travel businesses—83% of which are small businesses—so they can keep paying their employees," said Roger Dow, U.S. Travel Association President and CEO.
There is, as Don Maclean once sang in “American Pie,” plenty of bad news on the doorstep. But the study provides a good deal of optimism and hope, albeit with differing points of view south of the border than in Canada. Here’s a look at some of the study’s highlights, including insights into fam trips and the troubled cruise industry.
LOCAL TRAVEL
Overall, travel advisors in the U.S. and Canada are very optimistic that there will be a return to “business as usual” in the near future. Nearly one-third of advisors anticipate participating in destination sales events within their home markets as early as May. Nearly 60% anticipate participating in destination sales events either May or June. U.S. travel advisors are slightly more optimistic about the ability of being able to attend destination sales events in their home market earlier than Canadian travel advisors.
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
Understandably, advisors are anticipating a slightly longer lead time around the ability to conduct fam trips to international locations. For fam trips to/within the U.S., one-quarter of respondents report a willingness to conduct fam trips beginning in May and June (48%). Among all respondents, the willingness to participate in fam trips internationally is highest in September. Still, more than 30% still report that May and June would be the earliest they would be willing to travel internationally. These findings suggest a larger window of time needs to be considered for international fam trips for U.S. and Canadian travel advisors.
CRUISE CRUNCH
The cruise industry is being severely impacted with 87% of respondents reporting an impact on bookings. Industry reports are suggesting a longer recovery period for the cruise industry, as many spring 2020 cruises have already been canceled. Marketing efforts will likely need to be doubled for cruise companies, especially after the overly negative press received during the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.
REBOOKING
The vast majority of travel advisors are seeing both itineraries cancelled and a decline in future bookings. Rescheduling is happening for many according to 64% of advisors surveyed, and is occupying most of their time in both markets. The focus in the short-term is dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus, while future prospects are not yet front-of-mind concerns.
USING TIME WISELY
Despite dealing with these fallouts, many advisors in both markets report making good use of their time. While travel advisors are currently dealing with cancellations and reassuring clients about future bookings during most of their time, 38% report using this time to engage in professional education. These findings provide a significant opportunity for destinations to conduct webinars and other educational outreach to the influential audience and hopefully stay top of mind when the crisis is over.
OTHER FINDINGS
There is no general overwhelmingly best month to consider holding international fam trips, but both U.S. and Canadian advisors report that they need more time, with September being the most popular month, though only by small margins. June is second, but again, with new information coming out all the time, the research suggests that a more conservative approach with international trips (September and October, or 6-7 months from the end of the coronavirus health crisis) would be the more prudent approach.
A silver lining is that 64% of advisors experienced clients looking to reschedule their travel instead of just canceling it, though it remains to be seen what this translates to in terms of a market value. Looking to long-term travel, 53% of advisors said they saw a decline in inquiries for 2021 trips, though it remains too early to be able to gauge the exact impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on travel so far in the future. This final result, however, suggests that it is important for destinations to brace for a more prolonged impact, into 2021 and beyond, as a result of consumer fears or concerns related to this global health crisis. Advisors and destination marketers alike should prepare to face the potential reality of fewer travelers booking trips overall, especially because no advisors reported “business as usual.”
Advisors were asked in what three areas they spend their time since the coronavirus crisis began. The vast majority (79%) reported that rescheduling client bookings takes up most of their time. Through various means – phone calls, emails, etc. – 71% of advisors reported spending time reassuring clients who have booked trips, helping to clarify new restrictions or share other information. The more interesting takeaway that destination marketers should retain is that, beyond fighting the fires started by coronavirus, 38% of travel advisors are still spending time informing themselves and focusing on continuing education programs. Whether it’s dedicating hours to specialist programs or participating in webinars, these professionals are continuing to invest in the future and in the destinations they sell.
During a crisis, it is clear that a fam trip or home market sales calls with destinations are not strategic offerings, as both the U.S. and Canadian advisors report spending the least amount of time on these activities. Instead, nearly one-third of respondents report spending time researching destinations. This allotment of hours to research suggests that DMOs should additionally focus on updating their websites to make sure advisors are getting the most accurate and useful information possible, whether it be for current crisis management or future recovery efforts. What this finding also suggests is that there is still ample room for destinations to court advisors with educational programs and other means of creating more awareness about a destination’s offerings. Even in a crisis situation, advisors are receptive to these sorts of offers. With a hunger and a need for clear, accurate information, destination marketers should not feel tone deaf offering appropriate training or educational offerings, as long as they help travel advisors do their job during a crisis or prepare them for the recovery ahead. Such efforts will provide a competitive edge to destinations when the crisis is resolved, helping them to be top of mind.
