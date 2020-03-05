Agents - Do you Know Your Obligations for Bookings During COVID-19?
March 05, 2020
The COVID-19 outbreak has both travelers and the industry asking a lot of questions, especially travel agents who are on the front lines of selling travel. What does this mean for you? What are your legal obligations when booking travel amidst the crisis? Certianly important questions, particularily as it relates to agents based in regulated provinces, such as Ontario.
We have seen multiple postings on social media encouraging clients to travel. Some trade media outlets have featured agents voicing their views on whether or not clients should keep on travelling, in one particular instance an agent is quoted as saying “ “I would advise people to carry on with their travel plans,”. Whoaa…hold the phone.
We checked in with TICO to provide some clarity as it relates to an agents obligation under the Travel Industry Act.
TICO registrants are required to warn customers of reports of COVID-19 and bring attention to any conditions that an agent has reason to believe would affect the client’s decision to make the booking. This includes any safety concerns at the time of booking regardless whether there is a government issued travel advisory for that destination.
Agents also have a responsibility to inform clients of a deteriorating situation in the destination after the booking. If there is a change to any matter after the booking, agents are required to promptly advise the client of the change. For example this would include a Canadian government travel ban or high level warning to a destination a client will be travelling to. Failure to be in compliance could have a devastating impact on the registrant, and possibly expose the agent to legal liabilities. Clients who have bookings to the affected destinations are subject to the terms and conditions of the booking, which may include possible penalties for changes and cancellations.
As TravelPulse Canada reported, several airlines and tour operators in Canada have announced changes to their policies including Air Canada, Transat, WestJet and Sunwing, with new, flexible cancellation and flight change policies. Major tour operators, such as Air Canada Vacations, Transat Tours, and Sunwing Vacations, are now offering unprecedented flexibility on changes and or cancellations. Some offering reduced rates or free "CFAR" (Cancel For Any Reason) insurance.
The news follows reports that two Canadian insurance companies are stopping coverage for cancellations after the COVID-19 was classified a “known issue.” Both ManuLife and TuGo have issued alerts, explaining their insurance is designed for unexpected mishaps. CFAR options can still get coverage if they cancel their trips, however it generally only covers up to 75% of a cancelled trip. It’s expected that other companies will follow suit.
For full details on TICO’s policies, visit www.tico.ca .
