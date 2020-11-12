Agents Demanding Change
Travel Agent Marsha Mowers November 12, 2020
There’s been a lot of negative coverage lately in the news about travel agents having their commissions recalled.
Travel agent and ACITA (Association of Canadian Independent Travel Advisors) co-founder Judith Coates says those articles portray agents as “whiners and complainers who don’t want their clients to receive refunds, which could not be further from the truth.”
Agents are upset and are banding together to demand change in the industry.
“This entire pandemic has put strain on every Canadian but I strongly believe that none more so than those of us in the travel industry,” says Manager and Groups Coordinator for CM Travel, Lindsay Schile. “I one hundred percent agree that travellers who have had their trips cancelled should receive refunds but absolutely not at our expense.”
Travel Agent and ACITA co-founder Brenda Slater echoes that statement.
“We all know at this point that agents and agencies have done our job, at least twice over in the past several months,” says Slater. “We have assisted in the decision making of their trip, explained the options, sold the trip and managed the details. We have done our jobs, but we are the only industry that feels it acceptable to come back 6 months later to say - we want the money you already earned - returned to us, or we won't refund your client.”
Agents are finding there can be strength in numbers. At last count, the private Canadian Agents for Change Facebook group has over 1800 members in just two short weeks. Conversations include step by step instructions on how to reach out to local MPs – many of whom have said they were unaware of the commission model for agents.
That model is what agents are calling for to change.
“If the government is willing to bail out airlines then the airlines should not be able to turn around and recall our commissions to line their bottom line,” explains Schile. “The government needs to write this in as a contingency or travel agencies and agents need a support package built just for us.”
“The re-negotiation of supplier contracts is a must for our Hosts/Agency Owners moving forward,” says Slater. “But right now, the only thing we are able to do is to lobby our government to add a condition to the bailouts requiring airlines to protect our commissions. It is concerning that IF this first bailout is approved without protecting commissions, the rest of airlines & tour operators will follow suit, further devastating our industry, and forcing even more closures.”
ACTA has included commission changes in their overall advocay during the pandemic and Slater urges Advisors/Agencies to reach out to ACITA (even if you are an owner/salary employee) via Facebook, or www.ACITA.ca in the contact section.
Schile says her hope that after all of this is said and done, that the way our industry operates is changed.
“Travel agencies make up anywhere from 40 to 60% of a tour operators bookings. I highly doubt that if a call centre agent booked a package for a client and then that package was canceled, the tour operator would clawback their employee’s salary.
We are by extension employees of the airlines & tour operators. So why are we being left out and stomped on?”
