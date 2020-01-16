Agents Can Win With TravelBrands' 2020 Match Game
Travel Agent TravelBrands January 16, 2020
TravelBrands is giving travel agents a chance to win prizing by celebrating the new year. For bookings made between January 13 and February 1, 2020, agents will be invited to play TravelBrands’ Match Game. Each booking qualifies agents to be entered to win the grand prize of a $2020 TravelBrands Future Travel Voucher.
“We wanted to kick off the new year and new decade with an interactive game for our dedicated agents,” says Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “Our wide variety of products are all eligible for this game, making it easy for all travel agents to participate. Thank you everyone for supporting TravelBrands in 2020!”
To play Match Game, travel agents must make a new booking with a minimum net value of $100 per component before taxes. Eligible products include flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, add-ons, packages with TravelGenie, Sunquest and Exotik Journeys. Four days after the booking is made, travel agents will receive an invitation to play Match Game, where they can win a variety of Loyalty Points prizing.
Each booking also qualifies for the grand prize of a of a $2020 TravelBrands Future Travel Voucher. The draw will take place on February 14, 2020 and will be announced exclusively on the Your TravelBrands BDM Facebook group. Travel agents must be a member of the Facebook group to see the winners.
To start playing TravelBrands’ Match Game, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.
For more information on TravelBrands
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS