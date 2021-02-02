Last updated: 07:09 AM ET, Tue February 02 2021

AgentCASH and Aim For the Stars Combine to Be AgentCASH+

Travel Agent Playa Hotels & Resorts February 02, 2021

Sanctuary Cap Cana
Sanctuary Cap Cana King and Queen Villa with Private Pool. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Playa Hotels & Resorts has combined the Jewel Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts Preferred Agent Programs. AgentCASH and Aim for the Stars are being combined to form AgentCASH+. The result is more opportunities to earn cash and more ways to redeem your hard-earned points across all their hotels

AgentCASH+ is a point-based rewards loyalty program that enables Playa Hotels & Resorts’ preferred agents to earn points on their eligible bookings and allows the flexibility of redeeming such points for either a reward stay (complimentary room nights) or cash.

To earn points, preferred agents must login to their account at AgentCASH+ and report any eligible bookings within 60 days post travel.

For example, book:

- Panama Jack Resorts/Jewel Resorts: 3 points per room, 1 BR or higher is Double Booking of 6 points

- Hyatt Ziva & Zilara/Hilton : 5 points per room, 1 BR or higher is Double Booking Bonus of 10 points

- Sanctuary Cap Cana/Jewel Grande: 6 points per room, 1 BR or higher is Double Booking Bonus of 12 points

*Any bookings for 1-bedroom suites or higher room category earn double points, per room, per night . To view a list of room categories eligible for a Double Point bonus click here

Preferred agents are able to choose between reward stays (complimentary room nights) or cash to redeem their earned points.

Panama Jack Resorts/Jewel Resorts – 60 points

Hyatt Ziva & Zilara/Hilton – 100 points

Jewel Grande – 120 points.

Of course, if agents prefer, they also choose a cash reward of $100 for 100 points.

AgentCASH members you will receive new login credentials and a temporary password by e-mail. To reset your password please Click Here However, if you are also an Aim for the Stars member, your Aim for the Stars login will be your main login and password.

For more information, click here.

