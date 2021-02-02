AgentCASH and Aim For the Stars Combine to Be AgentCASH+
February 02, 2021
Playa Hotels & Resorts has combined the Jewel Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts Preferred Agent Programs. AgentCASH and Aim for the Stars are being combined to form AgentCASH+. The result is more opportunities to earn cash and more ways to redeem your hard-earned points across all their hotels
AgentCASH+ is a point-based rewards loyalty program that enables Playa Hotels & Resorts’ preferred agents to earn points on their eligible bookings and allows the flexibility of redeeming such points for either a reward stay (complimentary room nights) or cash.
To earn points, preferred agents must login to their account at AgentCASH+ and report any eligible bookings within 60 days post travel.
For example, book:
- Panama Jack Resorts/Jewel Resorts: 3 points per room, 1 BR or higher is Double Booking of 6 points
- Hyatt Ziva & Zilara/Hilton : 5 points per room, 1 BR or higher is Double Booking Bonus of 10 points
- Sanctuary Cap Cana/Jewel Grande: 6 points per room, 1 BR or higher is Double Booking Bonus of 12 points
*Any bookings for 1-bedroom suites or higher room category earn double points, per room, per night . To view a list of room categories eligible for a Double Point bonus click here
Preferred agents are able to choose between reward stays (complimentary room nights) or cash to redeem their earned points.
Panama Jack Resorts/Jewel Resorts – 60 points
Hyatt Ziva & Zilara/Hilton – 100 points
Jewel Grande – 120 points.
Of course, if agents prefer, they also choose a cash reward of $100 for 100 points.
AgentCASH members you will receive new login credentials and a temporary password by e-mail. To reset your password please Click Here However, if you are also an Aim for the Stars member, your Aim for the Stars login will be your main login and password.
