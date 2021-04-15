Agent Winners Announced for Goway's Golden Ticket Draw
Travel Agent Jim Byers April 15, 2021
Despite the challenges of the past year, Goway still finds reason to celebrate with the Golden Ticket draw for its 50+ Anniversary.
In honour of 2020 marking Goway’s 50th Anniversary, Goway ran a promotion where any travel professional in Canada and the United States who booked a tailor-made group to any of Goway’s destination regions, including Asia, Africa & the Middle East, Central & South America, Downunder, Idyllic Islands, and the UK & Europe, from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 was automatically entered into a draw to win a one-ounce bar of gold.
Without further ado, Goway is happy to announce Iris Martin from Surreal Journeys Travel in Raeford, North Carolina and Steve Carey from Travel Only in Toronto, Ontario as the winners of this special golden ticket promotion!
Goway thanks all the valued travel advisors who booked a group vacation during the past 15 months. Goway appreciates the support of its partners across the travel industry and knows that their support is even more essential during these difficult times.
“The entire Goway Groups Only team is very excited for Iris and Steve and hope they enjoy their golden reward,” says Barbara Norton, VP of Group Sales at Goway. “We would also like to thank everyone who entered into our draw and helped us celebrate 50+ years of customized group travel with Goway. We know that travel professionals are the backbone of the travel industry and are happy to celebrate our trusted partners with incentives and promotions like our golden ticket.”
Goway Groups Only continues to support group travellers with customized “bubble” travel to destinations around the world. Goway Groups Only’s bubble vacations make every traveller a winner with easy movement, unique activities in beautiful destinations, and safety and convenience that aligns with the best current travel practices during these times.
To learn more about small group bubble travel with Goway Groups Only, visit goway.com or contact a Goway Group Travel Specialist.
Comments
