Agent Bonuses From Serenity at Coconut Bay
Travel Agent Jim Byers January 16, 2020
Serenity at Coconut Bay, Saint Lucia's newest 5-star couples-only luxury resort, is ringing in the New Year with a booking bonus of up to $500 USD via Mastercard card or Amazon gift card for Canadian travel agents, and their clients will save up to 60% on their exceptional and unlimited Serenity experience.
Travel agents earn bonuses for seven-night bookings made January 1-31, 2020 for travel through December 31, 2020. They simply book with their favourite tour operator then register the booking at SerenityRewards.com to receive US$500 for a Grande Plunge Pool Butler Suite booking, US$400 for a Premium Plunge Pool Butler Suite and US$300 for a Plunge Pool Butler Suite. Full program terms and conditions apply; applicable to new bookings only.
Rates start at $372 USD per person, per night based on double occupancy for the all-inclusive Serenity at Coconut Bay Plunge Pool Butler Suite Experience and their clients will also receive $1000 USD in exclusive vacation inclusions for seven-night stays including an in-suite couple’s massage, Champagne & Jazz Catamaran Cruise, private chauffeured island tour, as well as private pool and beach cabana experiences.
“We really wanted to find a way to thank our travel agent partners whose clients have made us Saint Lucia’s number one, traveller rated resort on TripAdvisor,” said Mark Adams CEO of Serenity at Coconut Bay. “So, for our 2020 resolution we decided these new booking bonuses would be the perfect gift start to the New Year.”
Couples will rekindle and rejuvenate in their incredibly private indoor and outdoor Plunge Pool Butler Suites with exceptional butler service providing always un-intrusive pampering from arrival to departure at Serenity, named one of the “Sexiest Hotels in the World” by Cosmopolitan magazine.
Expansive suites feature handcrafted mahogany beds looking out over private plunge pools while the Serenity Pool and mile-long beach entice guests with indulgent lounging in private pool and beach cabanas. A Serenity luxury getaway also features 24-hour in-suite dining, gourmet dining at the Greathouse Restaurant, premium spirits and more all just minutes from Hewanorra International Airport and ideally located to explore Saint Lucia’s world-famous attractions.
Travel agents can book through their favourite tour operator or call Serenity at Coconut Bay toll-free from North America at 877-252-0304, email serenity@cbayna.com, or visit serenityatcoconutbay.com. Follow them @SerenityAtCoconutBay on Facebook and @SerenityAtCbay on Instagram and Twitter.
