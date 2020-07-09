ACV Offers Agent Bonuses for Canada Packages
Travel Agent Jim Byers July 09, 2020
Until July 31, Air Canada Vacations is offering agents the chance to earn 5X ACV & ME points when booking any Canada Flight and Hotel package, Tour or Hotel only for travel from July 6, 2020 until April 30, 2021.
5X 500 points per room for flight-inclusive packages of seven nights or more
5X 500 points per room for flight-inclusive packages of three to six nights
5X 200 points on every three nights, land-only booking (per room)
This offer is valid on NEW bookings made between July 6 and July 31, 2020 for travel from July 6, 2020 until April 30, 2021. This promotion is not applicable for groups.
For more details, please consult your ACV&ME account.
Air Canada Vacations’ Canada Collection
Air Canada Vacations’ Canada Collection offers a range of domestic adventures from coast to coast, letting Canadians explore the best places in Canada.
Their Canada Collection includes:
Summer and Fall 2020
NEW RV experiences (now available on the ACV website)
- Fly and Drives
- Fly and Rail
- Independent Escapes
- Golf Vacations
- Guides Tours and Camping Trips
- Wildlife Viewing
- Urban Getaways
Winter 2020-21 (to come)
- Ski packages (35-7 nights)
- Wildlife and Winter Adventure
NEW – RV Experiences
Opt for total freedom with nomadic adventures along Canada’s most scenic routes, setting up camp when and where you want!
Take on our most unique Canadian road trips with packages that include:
- Roundtrip flight with Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge
- First night hotel accommodation
- Transfers (from hotel to rental office and from rental office to airport)
- RV rental for 7 nights (1,600 km, early pickup between 10 a.m. and noon, second driver, convenience kit, lawn chairs, and more)
- Last night in a campground near the rental office (three services included)
Let your customers choose from the following packages:
- Discover La Belle Province in an RV
- Discover Ontario in an RV
- Discover British Columbia in an RV
- Discover Alberta in an RV
- Discover Nova Scotia in an RV
If you missed their live Canada webinar, please click on the link below:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com./recordings/4109255791392445967
For more details on the Canada Collection, visit the ACV website.
