ACV Adds Extensions and Transfer Capability to Future Travel Credits
Travel Agent Jim Byers April 20, 2020
Air Canada Vacations announced today several updates for future travel credits issued in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The changes include the extension of the validity of the future travel credit, the possibility to transfer the credit to another person, and the ability to keep the residual value of the credit resulting from a fare difference.
“Our travel partners have always been a vital link with our mutual customers,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “While we’ve all had to adapt rapidly to our new realities, Air Canada Vacations’ goal remains to work in tandem with travel agents to meet the evolving needs of our customers. To better support our travel partners, with your feedback, we’ve increased the flexibility of our future travel credits and made our procedures easier.
“I know these are uncertain times and I want to thank our travel partners for their support, commitment and expertise, all of which I witness personally everyday.”
Changes to Air Canada Vacations’ future travel credits include:
Automatic extension of future travel credit validity
Customers with cancelled Air Canada Vacations bookings scheduled to depart between March 4 and May 31, 2020, inclusively, will receive a future travel credit valid for 24 months from the date of cancellation. These revised credits will be sent to travel agents directly by email.
Transfer a future travel credit to another person
Customers can now choose to transfer the totality of their future travel credit to another person with no change to the validity of the credit. Residual value on future travel credits If a customer books a new package that is less expensive than the value of the future travel credit, any residual value from the lower fare will remain on the customer’s file for future use.
Cruise and Group bookings
Air Canada Vacations continues to work with cruise lines and hotel partners to ensure we can provide more flexibility to travel agents and customers based on each partner’s policies. For more detailed information on each of the changes as well as updates to our procedures, travel agents are invited to access their ACV&ME account.
