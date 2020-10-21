Last updated: 08:45 AM ET, Wed October 21 2020

ACTA's Virtual Summit to Include Trade Show: More than 50 Exhibitors Confirmed

Travel Agent October 21, 2020

Wendy Paradis, présidente de l'ACTA

ACTA will be featuring a travel industry trade show between 1:00pm and 3:00pm on day one Nov. 12 of the 2 day Virtual Travel Industry Summit.

With over 50 exhibitors already confirmed, the trade show will feature information from some of the top suppliers and destinations in the industry. Attendees will be eligible for great prizes.

“The trade show will allow those in attendance to “get up”, interact and network with suppliers and destinations through direct messaging, video and file sharing,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA.

To register, click here.

The following are confirmed so far:

Air Canada

Alaska Railroad

Allianz Global Assistance

Arizona

Aruba Tourism Authority

Barbados

Belize Tourism Board

Bermuda

Big Five Tours

Cathay Pacific

Cayman Islands

Celebrity Cruises

CIE Tours

ClubMed

Collette Vacations

Czech Tourism

Enterprise Holdings

European Travel Commission

Explore India

Fort Myers and Sanibel

G Adventures

Hurtigruten

Israel Tourist Board

Jamaica Tourist Board

Japan National Tourist Office (JNTO)

Manulife

Marriott International

Martinique Tourism Board

Myrtle Beach

North Carolina

North Lake Tahoe

NYC & Company

Oceana Cruises

Park’n Fly

Regent

Seven Seas Cruises

Seabourn Cruises

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

St Martin

State of New Hampshire

Tahiti Tourism

TBO Holidays Tours

Chanteclerc

Tourism Ireland

Tourism New Zealand

Via Rail

Visit Flanders

Visit Florida

WestJet

YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

Maggie Santos, Director of Education for ACTA noted that, “having a virtual travel industry trade show as part of our summit agenda is a great way for those in attendance to switch gears from taking in the information during our general sessions, to actively engaging with their peers and learning more about the products and destinations on the trade show floor.”

