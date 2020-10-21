ACTA's Virtual Summit to Include Trade Show: More than 50 Exhibitors Confirmed
Travel Agent October 21, 2020
ACTA will be featuring a travel industry trade show between 1:00pm and 3:00pm on day one Nov. 12 of the 2 day Virtual Travel Industry Summit.
With over 50 exhibitors already confirmed, the trade show will feature information from some of the top suppliers and destinations in the industry. Attendees will be eligible for great prizes.
“The trade show will allow those in attendance to “get up”, interact and network with suppliers and destinations through direct messaging, video and file sharing,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA.
The following are confirmed so far:
Air Canada
Alaska Railroad
Allianz Global Assistance
Arizona
Aruba Tourism Authority
Barbados
Belize Tourism Board
Bermuda
Big Five Tours
Cathay Pacific
Cayman Islands
Celebrity Cruises
CIE Tours
ClubMed
Collette Vacations
Czech Tourism
Enterprise Holdings
European Travel Commission
Explore India
Fort Myers and Sanibel
G Adventures
Hurtigruten
Israel Tourist Board
Jamaica Tourist Board
Japan National Tourist Office (JNTO)
Manulife
Marriott International
Martinique Tourism Board
Myrtle Beach
North Carolina
North Lake Tahoe
NYC & Company
Oceana Cruises
Park’n Fly
Regent
Seven Seas Cruises
Seabourn Cruises
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
St Martin
State of New Hampshire
Tahiti Tourism
TBO Holidays Tours
Chanteclerc
Tourism Ireland
Tourism New Zealand
Via Rail
Visit Flanders
Visit Florida
WestJet
YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport
Maggie Santos, Director of Education for ACTA noted that, “having a virtual travel industry trade show as part of our summit agenda is a great way for those in attendance to switch gears from taking in the information during our general sessions, to actively engaging with their peers and learning more about the products and destinations on the trade show floor.”
