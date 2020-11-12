ACTA Virtual Summit Begins Today - Rundown of Events
Travel Agent November 11, 2020
ACTA’s Travel Industry Summit opens today, continuing tomorrow, November 13 and is free to all to register. Here’s what to can expect from the conference: Both days of the summit will feature a strong line up of content covering topics that are top of mind in today’s state of the industry.
Some of the highlights of include:
- Lucie Guillemette, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Canada shares an update on how the Covid19 health and economic crisis has specifically affected the airline industry. She will update delegates on Air Canada initiatives to restart air travel safely.
- ACTA President Wendy Paradis and Travel Agency Association Leaders from around the globe discuss the Impact of COVID19 on travel agencies and travel agents around the world.
- Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff Perlo discusses equality and diversity in the workplace and will share ideas, experiences and strategies on building a diverse workforce.
- Bruce Poon Tip will deliver a powerful keynote addressing the current state of travel, and how we can navigate the new world together.
- A Fireside Chat with Frances McRae, Assistant Deputy Minister, Small Business and Marketplace Services at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) on how the government is supporting businesses and workers through the COVID19 Pandemic
- Global Affairs Canada. Consular Services will share travel advice regarding the COVID 19 Pandemic
- Leaders from retail and suppliers will explore the future of the Canadian travel industry, and how the relationship between travel agencies and travel suppliers needs to evolve.
- A Fireside Chat with Global Business Travel Association to explore the future of corporate travel
- Lorraine Simpson will show us how you can stand out and prove your greatness during a pandemic
Lifestyle Sessions:
Lifestyle sessions will be available to attendees over the afternoon break each day. On day one choose from a mid day meditation, a 15 minute booster workout with a personal trainer, or yoga with a professional instructor. On day two, jump into a lifestyle session to get inspired by the pleasures that Jamaica, Israel and Club Med have to offer.
Prizes
ACTA will be announcing prize winners at different times throughout the two day agenda. Travel agents must be in attendance to be eligible to win, and the more you participate during the summit, the better chance you have of winning. The many prizes include:
- 5 prizes to be drawn offering 2 tickets on Air Canada for North America, including Hawaii
- 2 prizes to be drawn offering 2 tickets on Air Canada to Europe
- 2 prizes to be drawn offering 2 tickets on Air Canada, anywhere Air Canada flies
