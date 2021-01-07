ACTA "Very Disappointed" by Sudden Test Requirements
Travel Agent January 07, 2021
2021 brought another blow to the industry and to travel agents, from the federal government; a pre boarding testing requirement announced on New Year’s Eve with only a week to prepare.
“This latest development has put travel agents in an even more precarious situation and ACTA cannot stress enough the acute need for urgent financial support for Travel Agents and the entire travel industry including airlines, airports, tour operators and travel agencies,” said Wendy Paradis.
ACTA is calling on the government to reconsider this new mandatory requirement that does not remove or reduce the 14 day quarantine.
“A far better solution for Canadians and the industry would be to test on arrival,” she said. ACTA has been advocating to the government for months to work with industry to develop a well thought out, science based program for rapid testing that would keep Canadians safe and reduce the 14 day quarantine.
“We had seen some progress with the pilot projects taking place across the country in late 2020 with testing in Canadian airports and now it was rolled out in Toronto, but on a voluntary basis and it does not at this time replace the new testing requirement in destination, which we believe would be a far better solution,” she said.
The extremely tight deadline to ensure that airlines have processes in place and for travel agents to notify clients already in transit about the new requirements are unrealistic and have created chaos for travellers and the industry. “This new requirement is yet another blow to travel agents who are seeing any possible bookings from clients evaporate as they express concern and cancel,” said Paradis.
ACTA priorities in 2021
ACTA has a full agenda ahead in advocacy. Here are the immediate priorities:
- Finding better alternatives to testing and 14day quarantines
- Commission recall costs to be covered in any airline aid package
- Liquidity assistance; new HASCAP loan program that still has not launched
- Extension of the CRB for Independent Travel Agents to the end of June, 2021
- Extension of the 75% wage subsidy to minimum June 30, 2021
- The inclusion of the 25% top up benefit in the rent subsidy program ACTA is working directly with senior government directors and policy advisors on these critical issues and will need ongoing support in 2021 from all travel agencies, independent travel advisors and travel agents.
