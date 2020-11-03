ACTA Unveils Panel Topics for Virtual Travel Summit Show Next Week
Travel Agent November 03, 2020
ACTA has released details about some of the panel topics that will be covered at the Virtual Summit next week and the participants who will participate in the discussions.
ACTA President, Wendy Paradis will facilitate a panel discussion with her counterparts at the WTAAA (World Travel Agency Association Alliance) to explore what the travel agency association leaders around the world are experiencing and evaluate how this might impact us in Canada.
The travel industry is global and this discussion will bring perspectives from Canada and around the world for our local industry and agency leaders to hear the state of the union in various markets first hand. ACTA “Tomorrow’s Leader” award winner and Travel & Leisure A lister, Kemi Wells interviews Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutroff Perlo to discuss a topic that has been front and centre over the past several months; equality and diversity.
Lisa will share how Celebrity Cruises, under her leadership, has made great strides in building a culture of diversity and inclusion. Lisa will share ideas, experiences and strategies on building a diverse workforce. Lisa will also share how the Covid19 health and economic crisis has specifically impacted the cruise industry in a profound way. Lisa will give Canadian Travel Agents an update on the cruise industry and the outlook for 2021.
David Hilfman, Executive Director and Nancy Tudorache, Regional Vice President of the GBTA (Global Business Travel Association) will share a Ted Talk. The talk will examine the future outlook of corporate travel from both a Canadian and global business travel perspective. They will speak to the industry’s current situation in business travel, the impacts and the priorities to our “new normal” business environment and what corporate travel will look like for 2021 and beyond.
Travel industry members are invited to join ACTA on November 12 & 13, 2020 at the Travel Industry Leadership Summit. The summit is free for all to register and will connect the industry and explore the transformation of travel in a time of major disruption.
