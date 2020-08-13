ACTA to Host Webinar with Answers for Independent Agents
ACTA will host a webinar on Aug. 19, in collaboration with HR à La Carte, providing members and non-members an HR overview on the Independent Travel Agent model as well as answering questions. Information is available on the ACTA website and there will be a charge for non members to attend the webinar.
“It is important that travel agency owners and independent travel agents understand Employment Standards and CRA implications before embarking on an independent contractor relationship,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA. “Unlike any other event in history, the COVID-19 crisis has had a significant and unprecedented financial impact on the Canadian and global Travel Industry and we are seeing more agents becoming independent contractors.”
ACTA has developed or updated a number of tools recently to assist members to successfully navigate the pandemic.
“Over the past several weeks, a number of travel agencies owners have requested information regarding Independent travel agent --Independent contractor-- contracts. With this in mind, ACTA has been working with Human Resource specialists, HR à la Carte, to develop and provide generic tools for members as they explore a variety of business model initiatives over the coming months,” said Paradis.
The following tools are now available on the ACTA website under Member Resources/Business Tools:
- An Independent Contractor contract template available free of charge to Members and $250 for non members.
- A link to the 2019 CRA document “Employee or Self-employed?”,
- A webinar recording titled “A Review of the Independent Contractor/Outside Agent/Home Based Agent Agreement from Both Sides of the Fence”. This ACTA hosted, previously recorded webinar was presented by the law firm of Heifetz, Crozier, Law who specializes in the travel industry.
Travel Waiver of Rights and Release of Liability
In the past few weeks, ACTA has received requests for a travel waiver that could be used with clients in light of the new complexities with the COVID-19 pandemic. ACTA now has a document available to members in the member resource section of its website.
The Waiver of Rights and Release of Liability was prepared by ACTA’s legal counsel, however, it is important to note that while ACTA is sharing this information as a resource tool for ACTA members, it is recommended that travel agency owners and managers consult independent professional legal resources when it comes to understanding the travel agent-client relationship and potential liabilities.
With all the uncertainty in this new landscape, this document can be a helpful tool. Accompanying the Waiver is a document titled “Legal Notice and Terms of Use.” ACTA has copyright of the Waiver of Rights and Release of Liability. A member in good standing may use the information in connection with its business and may share it with that member’s management, staff, independent travel agents who are also members of ACTA or legal advisors, but may not otherwise disseminate it to any other person without ACTA’s prior written consent.
The document is complimentary with ACTA membership and $250 for non members
