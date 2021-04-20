ACTA Statement on Federal Budget
Travel Agent April 20, 2021
ACTA President Wendy Paradis has released a statement regarding the federal budget:
"ACTA is pleased to see the extension of the federal support programs through to September. This will bring continued relief to travel agencies, travel agents and independent contractors. However, ACTA anticipates that the industry will need extended support through to the end of the year or until restrictions on travel are lifted.
ACTA’s recent survey of over 1,000 travel agents revealed that 75% would not survive without continued aid until the end of the year. ACTA will be taking time to review the 724 page document to understand changes to the government programs noting initial concerns with the decline in the maximum base and top up levels beginning in July.
Another important piece of information to understand in ACTA’s next steps is that Budget 2021 also proposes to provide the government with the legislative authority to add additional qualifying periods for the wage subsidy, the rent subsidy and the Lockdown Support until November 20, 2021, should the economic and public health situation warrant it."
