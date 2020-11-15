ACTA Session: Agents Encouraged To Experience Air Canada Health/Safety Program
Air Canada has made major changes to boost safety during the current pandemic, and they want agents to see for themselves.
Speaking at Friday’s ACTA Virtual Travel Summit, Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said agents should contact Lisa Pierce, the airline’s director of sales, to set things up.
“We have always appreciated and valued our partnership with all of you, and please trust that every step we take is intended to benefit all of us,’ Guillemette said. “We have always realized you have choices and we thank you for your support.”
Guillemette said the last eight months have been devastating, “but we at Air Canada will continue to do everything possible to protect our future, react quickly to this crisis, and transform our business to meet the new realities imposed by COVID-19.”
“We all know Canadians want to travel,” she said. “Citizens of other countries are looking forward to visiting Canada. As we all know, the world needs more Canada, and we’re committed to ensuring we do everything possible to get our visitors and our industry moving safely and responsibly.
“We are proud of the fact that we have led the industry with a multi-layered approach to biosafety. In addition to the introduction of our Clean Care+ program, we’ve taken extra measures to provide confidence” for travellers.
Guillemette said that federal government quarantine measures and travel restrictions that effectively close Canada’s borders “are making it very difficult for all of us to conduct business. We know first-hand how some industries have been hit harder than others.
“As indicated in our third quarter results press release, at the end of June we made the difficult decision to indefinitely suspend 30 domestic routes and close eight regional stations. Our network planning team has identified further network changes required to preserve liquidity, cut costs and reduce capital expenditures as we prepare for a smaller footprint expected to last several years. Given the public statements made by The Honourable Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Transportation, on November 8 regarding commencing immediate discussions with major airlines on aviation industry sector-specific support, we are deferring the additional route suspension and station closures pending the progress of these discussions.”
Guillemette said Air Canada is conducting studies surrounding rapid testing for COVID-19.
“The aim is to gather data to measure the effectiveness of current quarantine measures and to provide evidence for equally effective, science-based alternatives. Our chief medical officer, Dr. Jim Chung, confirms that the preliminary results … provides evidence that testing passengers on arrival into Canada may be an effective way to screen for COVID-19.
“The data has provided the federal government and the government of Alberta with the confidence to move forward with this new testing initiative. We view these recent developments as encouraging steps for the continued push for the secure resumption of air travel.
“We have been a strong advocate of the use of rapid testing to protect customers and employees.”
Other measures include the offer of free insurance for international travellers, a move aimed at restoring consumer confidence. They also recently launched a new, improved Aeroplan loyalty program.
Guillemette said she's never been more impressed by the commitment Air Canada employees have shown during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I’m also encouraged to see how as an industry we’re pulling together to facilitate recovery as best we all can. We’ve built solid and long-lasting relationships with our Star Alliance partners, and we’re working very closely with them to better align our networks and our service attributes, and we will be ready to welcome our customers back.
“Our position of becoming a global champion is still very much alive, and I never miss an opportunity to remind our teams that we were able to do it once and we can do it again. In time. In the interim it’s important that we focus on the items that will allow us to get through this crisis, however difficult the decisions are. We will act quickly and decisively.
“As I noted earlier, hope is not a strategy but it certainly is a feeling we have every day at Air Canada. The steps we have taken to solidify our liquidity are focused on putting the customer in front of everything we do, and our can-do attitude gives me the confidence to say we will get to the other side of this.
“We are using this time to be thoughtful, creative and bold. None of us can be certain what our industry will look like” when the pandemic is over, Guillemette said, “but I assure you we will be ahead of every twist and turn.”
