ACTA Responds to Wednesday's Throne Speech
Travel Agent September 24, 2020
ACTA welcomes the Liberal government’s extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) as committed in the Speech from the Throne. ACTA has long been advocating on behalf of Canadian Travel Agencies for the extension of CEWS.
“The extension of CEWS is great news for businesses impacted by the COVID19 pandemic, especially Canada’s hardest hit industries such as Travel Agencies.” said Wendy Paradis, President of ACTA. “We commend the government for working with ACTA and our other sector partners and committing to extend a program so critical to so many Canadians.” She added: “However, although we are encouraged with the remarks shared in the throne speech and that our voices have been heard ACTA’s advocacy efforts don’t stop here. In fact, we’ve just entered the next step of critical lobbying to ensure that travel agents are part of all types of financial aid support for as long as possible.”
The Speech from the Throne also included a pledge to take further steps to bridge vulnerable businesses to the other side of the pandemic, including a commitment to introduce further support for industries that have been the most impacted by the pandemic.
This fall, in addition to extending the wage subsidy, the Government will take further steps to bridge hardest hit businesses to the other side of the pandemic by:
- Expanding the Canada Emergency Business Account to help businesses with fixed costs
- Improving the Business Credit Availability Program
- And introducing further support for industries that have been the hardest hit, including travel and tourism, hospitality, and cultural industries like the performing arts
“ACTA maintains that there is need for ongoing sector specific support for travel agencies, travel agents and the travel industry,” said Paradis. “Our businesses are resilient and will thrive in time, and I am encouraged the government recognizes the need for bridge support to get us through these difficult times.”
