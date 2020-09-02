ACTA Partners With Consumer Show
Travel Agent September 02, 2020
ACTA has announced they’ve signed on to be part of the upcoming virtual Travel And Leisure Show sponsored by The Globe and Mail on September 12th, when thousands of consumers are expected to explore the site from across Canada.
Through ACTA’s participation in the Consumer Travel and Leisure Show, ACTA Travel Agency members will be featured through ACTA’s consumer website www.bookwithatravelagent.ca.
TTAND, Travel Leaders, ACTA, and Trip Central are part of the "How To Book" Exhibit Hall on the show site. Other host agencies, consortiums and chains are invited to participate at no cost by contacting show producer Brad Dean (brad@travelandleisureshow.ca).
“As consumers’ make their way through the show there will be opportunities for them to use our database and search for a travel agent in their area. This participation is being executed under our strategic pillar of “Promote” promoting the value of the retail travel industry to the travelling public and actively position travel agencies and agents as travel experts," said Paradis.
“We want to help agents across the country by providing an opportunity to connect for bookings with consumers at our show,” said Michael Price, Granite Productions. “Now more than ever it’s important to show our support and dedication to helping the industry get back on its feet.”
Close to one hundred and fifty exhibitors including Cruise Lines, Airlines, Tour Operators, Hotel Groups, Adventure Outfitters, Ski Resorts, and many others will be on hand to chat live at their virtual booths, offering up huge savings and discounts as well as information on the latest health and safety protocols. There will be an entire exhibit hall dedicated to Canada. Agents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the product and engage with new suppliers who are eager to develop distribution partnerships with the Canadian retail community during the trade show on September 10th. Free registration available by clicking here
“Finding a reliable, knowledgeable Travel Agent has never been more important,” said Wendy Paradis, ACTA President. “During the pandemic, Travel Agents have been a lifeline for consumers in navigating changes, cancellations, travel advisories, travel insurance, available flights and resorts. Travel Agents have access to the latest information about destinations, rules and requirements and everything you need to know for a future trip.”
Paradis said that Travel Agents can save consumers so much time. They often have exclusive access to special fares and promotions, and up to date information on travel policies that consumers need to know. Their vast network of contacts can be accessed for on-the-ground, real time information that covers all requirements on destinations, transportation, documentation, immunizations, travel insurance and almost anything else that enhances the travel experience.
Registration to attend the show is free, simply visit www.TravelAndLeisureShow.ca to sign up and for more information.
