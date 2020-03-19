ACTA Issues Statement on COVID-19: Helpful Advice for Travel Agents
Travel Agent Jim Byers March 19, 2020
The Association of Canadian Travel Agencies has issued a statement regarding COVID-19 and its impact on travel agents and advisors. Here’s their report.
On March 18th, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. The plan entails new economic measures to protect the safety and jobs of all Canadians, particularly to help those affected by the impacts of COVID-19. The plan will provide up to $27 billion in support to Canadian workers and businesses, plus $55 billion to meet liquidity needs of Canadian businesses. The support will help Canadians struggling to pay for groceries and rent, and it will help businesses to pay their employees and bills.
Sunwing Offering Free Flights Home for CanadiansImpacting Travel
Trudeau Says Canada/US Border Closure Likely Friday NightImpacting Travel
More Flight Suspensions From Air Canada as U.S. Border ClosesAirlines & Airports
Porter Temporarily Suspends Flights Until June 1Airlines & Airports
Support for Businesses
The Government of Canada is taking action to support Canadian businesses facing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Allow the deferral of the payment of any income tax that become owing on or after March 18, to after August 31, 2020;
- Increase the credit available to small, medium, and large Canadian businesses through a new Business Credit Availability Program that will provide more than $10B of additional support to businesses experiencing cash flow challenges through the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada;
- Further expand Export Development Canada’s ability to provide support to domestic businesses;
- Provide flexibility on the Canada Account limit, to allow the Government to provide additional support to Canadian businesses;
- Provide flexibility on the Canada Account Limit; and
- Launch an Insured Mortgage Purchase Program to purchase up to $50 billion of insured mortgage pools through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), to provide stable funding to banks and mortgage lenders.
Support for Workers
The government has also introduced measures that may help independent contractors:
- Introduce an Emergency Care Benefit of up to $900 biweekly for up to 15 weeks to provide income support to workers who must stay home and do not have access to paid sick leave. This measure could provide up to $10B to Canadians and includes:
- Workers, including the selfemployed, who are sick, quarantined, or who have been directed to self-isolate but do not qualify for Employment Insurance (EI) sickness.
- Workers, including the selfemployed, who are taking care of a family member who is sick with COVID-19, such as an elderly parent or other dependents who are sick, but do not qualify for EI sickness benefits.
- EI eligible and non EI-eligible working parents who must stay home without pay because of children who are sick or who need additional care because of school closures.
- Introduce an Emergency Support Benefit delivered through the Canada Revenue Agency to provide $5B in support to workers who are not eligible for EI and who are facing unemployment.
Applications for the Benefit will be available in April 2020, and require Canadians to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements. They will need to re-attest every two weeks to reconfirm their eligibility. The National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank (RBC), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) have all committed to help their banking customers who are financially impacted by COVID-19, by being flexible and offering solutions.
All of these new measures will be implemented through emergency legislation that is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week. ACTA continues to work with provincial and federal government stakeholders to advocate on behalf of our membership at this critical time. We have voiced the special circumstances of our industry and have provided critical employment and economic information about the Travel Agency network across Canada. We will continue to update you as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
For further information:
Wendy Paradis, President Email: wparadis@acta.ca Phone: 905-282-9294 ext. 121
Heather Craig-Peddie, ACTA Vice President of Advocacy and Industry Relations Email: hcraig-peddie@acta.ca Phone: 905-282-9294 ext. 122
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS