Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Thu March 19 2020

ACTA Issues Statement on COVID-19: Helpful Advice for Travel Agents

Travel Agent Jim Byers March 19, 2020

Travel planning on the computer
Travel planning on a computer.

The Association of Canadian Travel Agencies has issued a statement regarding COVID-19 and its impact on travel agents and advisors. Here’s their report.

On March 18th, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. The plan entails new economic measures to protect the safety and jobs of all Canadians, particularly to help those affected by the impacts of COVID-19. The plan will provide up to $27 billion in support to Canadian workers and businesses, plus $55 billion to meet liquidity needs of Canadian businesses. The support will help Canadians struggling to pay for groceries and rent, and it will help businesses to pay their employees and bills.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Un Boeing 737-800 de Sunwing Airlines qui décolle.

Sunwing Offering Free Flights Home for Canadians

Impacting Travel
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Trudeau Says Canada/US Border Closure Likely Friday Night

Impacting Travel
Air Canada ofrece cómodos vuelos de México a la provincia de Ontario. (Foto de Air Canada)

More Flight Suspensions From Air Canada as U.S. Border Closes

Airlines & Airports
Un avion de Porter Airlines

Porter Temporarily Suspends Flights Until June 1

Airlines & Airports

Support for Businesses

The Government of Canada is taking action to support Canadian businesses facing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Allow the deferral of the payment of any income tax that become owing on or after March 18, to after August 31, 2020;

- Increase the credit available to small, medium, and large Canadian businesses through a new Business Credit Availability Program that will provide more than $10B of additional support to businesses experiencing cash flow challenges through the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada;

- Further expand Export Development Canada’s ability to provide support to domestic businesses;

- Provide flexibility on the Canada Account limit, to allow the Government to provide additional support to Canadian businesses;

- Provide flexibility on the Canada Account Limit; and

- Launch an Insured Mortgage Purchase Program to purchase up to $50 billion of insured mortgage pools through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), to provide stable funding to banks and mortgage lenders.

Support for Workers

The government has also introduced measures that may help independent contractors:

- Introduce an Emergency Care Benefit of up to $900 biweekly for up to 15 weeks to provide income support to workers who must stay home and do not have access to paid sick leave. This measure could provide up to $10B to Canadians and includes:

- Workers, including the selfemployed, who are sick, quarantined, or who have been directed to self-isolate but do not qualify for Employment Insurance (EI) sickness.

- Workers, including the selfemployed, who are taking care of a family member who is sick with COVID-19, such as an elderly parent or other dependents who are sick, but do not qualify for EI sickness benefits.

- EI eligible and non EI-eligible working parents who must stay home without pay because of children who are sick or who need additional care because of school closures.

- Introduce an Emergency Support Benefit delivered through the Canada Revenue Agency to provide $5B in support to workers who are not eligible for EI and who are facing unemployment.

Applications for the Benefit will be available in April 2020, and require Canadians to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements. They will need to re-attest every two weeks to reconfirm their eligibility. The National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank (RBC), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) have all committed to help their banking customers who are financially impacted by COVID-19, by being flexible and offering solutions.

All of these new measures will be implemented through emergency legislation that is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week. ACTA continues to work with provincial and federal government stakeholders to advocate on behalf of our membership at this critical time. We have voiced the special circumstances of our industry and have provided critical employment and economic information about the Travel Agency network across Canada. We will continue to update you as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

For further information:

Wendy Paradis, President Email: wparadis@acta.ca Phone: 905-282-9294 ext. 121

Heather Craig-Peddie, ACTA Vice President of Advocacy and Industry Relations Email: hcraig-peddie@acta.ca Phone: 905-282-9294 ext. 122

For more Travel Agent News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Greg Klassen of Twenty31 Consulting in Canada

Major Travel Rebounds Historically Follow Downturns, Expert Says

gallery icon Tales From the Front Lines - A Salute to Travel Agents Everywhere

Fabulous Agent Prizes in Store From AMResorts

Royal Caribbean Updates Cancellation Policy: More Agent Protection

Agents - Do you Know Your Obligations for Bookings During COVID-19?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS