ACTA Debuts "Travel Agent Essentials," a New Online Course
Travel Agent September 14, 2020
ACTA has developed Travel Agent Essentials, a new online, self-paced, comprehensive travel agent training course designed by the Canadian Travel Industry for the Canadian Travel Industry.
“We know that with borders closed and travel advisories in place, travel agents have more time right now for professional development and enhancing their skills,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA. “Travel Agent Essentials is the perfect training tool for newer or intermediate travel agents with less than two years’ experience.”
With the release of Travel Agent Essentials, ACTA is now able to offer comprehensive online training for aspiring travel agents, while continuing to offer full CTC certification for more experienced travel agents.
“Travel Agent Essentials is an entry-level training course that has been in development for many months, prior to the COVID 19 crisis. We know that the industry will bounce back and that even more consumers will be looking to take advantage of the benefits that a professional travel agent offers,” said Paradis.
With 100% of the training provided online, participants can learn and study at their own pace and in their own place. Travel Agent Essentials covers all the core fundamentals of travel including travel agency operations, air travel, ground transportation, cruising and land accommodation and packages. By completing this course, participants will gain the foundational knowledge and training required to start and elevate their career in the Canadian Travel Industry as a professional travel agent.
The fee to enroll in the course is $995, ACTA Members receive $100 savings. To learn more or to hear from people who completed the course visit www.travelagentessentials.ca or email certification@acta.ca .
CTC and CTM Designation Programs for experienced agents For the experienced travel agent ACTA offers the Certified Travel Counsellor (CTC) or Certified Travel Manager (CTM) designation programs.
The national travel industry designations are recognizable throughout Canada. Certification is the mark of excellence, as it recognizes an individual's competence in their occupation and provides a marketable credential to use. Across Canada, over 24,000 individuals have chosen a career as a travel agent.
Travel agents with a CTC or CTM designation are promoted and recognized as being amongst the highest qualified travel agents.
For more information on CTC and CTM courses and designation visit acta.ca/education or contact us at certififcation@acta.ca
