ACTA Calls on Government to Extend CERB for Industry
Travel Agent June 10, 2020
ACTA is calling on the Canadian government to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for the travel industry, Travel Agencies and Travel Agents to counter the continuation of government travel advisories recommending Canadians “Avoid all non essential Travel outside of Canada” and “Avoid all Cruise Travel.”
ACTA is asking the industry to write to their MP urging extension of the CERB for the travel industry, travel agencies and travel agents. Download the letter here : ACTA Letter Template
“While we appreciate the need for continued action to limit the COVID 19 spread, travel advisories coupled with the now extended ban of cruise ships in Canadian waters are another blow to the Canadian travel industry,” said Wendy Paradis, President of ACTA. “The Canadian travel industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic and as economies across the country begin to re open, the travel advisories, physical distance and mandatory self isolation quarantine measures after travel, will prevent retail travel businesses that same opportunity.”
“The government’s extended “Avoid all non essential travel” advisory will put a financial strain on retail travel businesses and without an extension of CERB, many will face significant economic hardships long after other businesses have re opened,” said Paradis. “To protect the thousands of Canadian retail travel businesses, employees, and independent contractors, we call on the government of Canada to provide the Canadian retail travel businesses with a sector specific CERB extension until the end of December 2020.
Due to the catastrophic impact of the COVID 19 health and economic crisis, many travel businesses do not expect business to return to 2019 levels until 2021 or 2022.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS