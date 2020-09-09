ACTA Asks for Support Regarding Crucial Aid for Industry
Travel Agent September 09, 2020
The travel industry remains in urgent need of sector specific support. While other industries have entered a recovery phase, the travel industry has not, due to closed borders, a travel advisory against all non essential travel and some fear among consumers about travelling due to COVID 19.
ACTA is launching a 3 rd Advocacy Campaign, asking for help in writing to MPs and other federal ministers to extend the important forms of support to Travel Agencies and Travel Agents. Each ACTA campaign has a different strategic objective and should not be confused as one long advocacy campaign.
In addition, ACTA members have held over 60 independent meetings with their MPs and MPPs. It is important to not only write to MPs but to follow up and ask for a meeting. The telephone script that ACTA provides assists with this.
“ACTA really appreciates the help we have received from the industry over the past 6 months supporting our letter writing campaigns. However, we cannot let up, we need to keep the pressure on the government because our industry urgently needs continued assistance,” said Wendy Paradis, ACTA President.
Specifically, as part of the 3 rd Advocacy Campaign, ACTA is asking the Canadian Government to continue to support Travel Agencies and Travel Agents through the following business supports until March 31, 2021:
1. CEWS Continuation of the critical wage subsidy program at the 75% level.
2. CECRA Continuation of the rent subsidy program and with 70% of Travel Agency property owners not willing to participate in the program, ACTA is strongly urging the federal government to amend the rent program and make it available to the tenant directly.
3. CERB Transition to Adapted EI Program and New Canada Recovery Benefit – With travel agency revenues at less than 5%, and the number of travel agents on CERB at 80 to 90%, it is critical that these lifelines be continued.
4. Sector Specific Loan / Grant Resources the travel industry is in urgent need of Travel and Tourism Sector Specific loans/forgivable loans/grants that are interest free until 90 days after border restrictions are eased due to the industry’s booking/revenue collection patterns and that have a long term amortization period for repayment (30 years).
5. Tax Relief: Waive GST/HST payments. Government Travel Advisories & border closures ACTA is also asking the government to work with ACTA and the travel industry to develop clear criteria for safely reopening borders and for future travel advisories with their letter writing campaign.
