ACTA Applauds OPC Fee Relief; Calls for Additional Measures
Travel Agent February 16, 2021
ACTA applauds the decision of the OPC to waive the permit fees for Quebec travel agencies and travel agents from March 1 2021, until February 28,2022.
ACTA asked the OPC whether it would be refunding those agencies who had already paid and was advised that they will not be refunded, but that those who already paid will receive a credit towards their 2022 renewal fees.
“We are pleased to see that the OPC is following the Ontario Government and TICO’s lead in waiving fees for the coming year,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA. “ACTA will continue to lobby for further relief for agencies and agents at this highly stressful time.”
ACTA continues to call on the OPC and the Quebec government to address other regulatory burdens including:
- reducing the amount of the bond required and the length of time to 5 years.
- replacing costly review engagements with a verification statement for travel agencies with gross sales under $2M which would align Quebec with Ontario’s measures.
- ACTA also continues to urge the Quebec government for aid under the Aide aux Entreprises en regions en Alerte Maximale (AERAM). This funding program is designed to help businesses that have been partially or completely closed due to the mandate of a public health authority. With governments strongly reinforcing the message to not travel, travel agencies and travel agents have been effectively “shuttered” since March 2020, and therefore, must be eligible under this program.
ACTA continues to implore the BC government to step up in this regard and follow the steps taken by Ontario and Quebec.
