ACTA Applauds Air Canada
Travel Agent April 12, 2021
“Our messages have been heard!” said a jubilant Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA. “We are very pleased that the government has heard our messages loud and clear about commission recalls and that it has recognized the integral and important role that travel agents play in the industry.”
The federal government announced a massive relief package for Air Canada tonight that includes customer refunds, job protection, executive pay limits, and equity position in the airline and loans.
“We were also very pleased to learn in a conversation with the Ministry of Transport, that commissions will be protected on both flights and tour packages,” said Paradis.
ACTA has been working very closely with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport teams over the past several months to ensure travel agents and travel agencies were included in any airline relief package. “We have also had very positive meetings with our partners at Air Canada,” said Paradis.
Paradis said there are more details to come – including the status of commissions already recalled – but that the announcement tonight was “very encouraging.”
“We want to thank the government for recognizing the devastating effect recalling commissions would have had on travel agents,” said Paradis. “And we want to thank all in the travel agency community who have been tirelessly lobbying for this outcome.”
Comments
