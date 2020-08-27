ACTA Announces Virtual Travel Industry Summit Nov 12 and 13
Travel Agent August 27, 2020
Seeking new opportunities to reinvent and revolutionize the travel industry at this time of extraordinary challenges, ACTA will be hosting a 2 day Virtual Travel Industry Summit on Nov. 12 & 13, 2020.
“We are inviting the retail industry to join us to connect and explore the opportunities to transform the travel industry in a time of major disruption,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA.
Travel agents, managers, senior leaders, consortia and host agency teams are invited to attend on a complimentary basis. The two day summit will include keynote speakers, critical updates from government and industry leaders and opportunities to connect with peers.
There will also be a virtual trade show. Delegates will join colleagues from all across Canada to help shape the future of the industry and lead the transition to a post COVID world.
Highlights include:
- Connect with all areas within the Canadian travel industry
- Learn from subject matter experts who will address topics that impact your business today and will help you shape it for tomorrow.
- Gain insights on global travel industry trends.
- Network with peers and learn about new and exciting opportunities at the virtual trade show
A full agenda and registration details will be released over the coming weeks for the event to be held Thursday November 12 & Friday November 13, 2020.
