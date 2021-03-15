ACITA Secures Meeting with Minister Alghabra
Travel Agent March 15, 2021
After a ten-month long mission, The Association of Canadian Independent Travel Advisors (ACITA) is pleased to have been offered a one-on-one meeting with The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.
"Our team is very proud to have gotten this far, and it would have been impossible without the incredible community that surrounds us," said Brenda Slater, co-founder, ACITA. "We have worked very hard to gain his attention and to be recognized as a stakeholder."
Details of the meeting are to be confirmed, but will likely be at the end of this month. The news follows the successful passing of a Motion last week which calls for the Liberal government to table a federal budget that includes specific support for the hardest hit sectors of the economy, namely tourism, hospitality, airlines, the charitable sector and, more broadly speaking, small businesses across the country.
ACITA says they are thankful for the support they've recieved from the travel advisor community.
"To all of our ACITA members who got the meetings booked, the advisors who showed up, everyone who supported us, sent emails, told their friends and the media who spread the word, it really does take a village. We are beyond grateful for this opportunity that you have all had a hand in creating. Thank you."
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS