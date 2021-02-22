Last updated: 06:48 AM ET, Mon February 22 2021

ACITA Makes Headway in Fight for Aid for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent February 22, 2021

Minister of Transport
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra

ACITA (Association of Independent Travel Advisors) is thrilled to see they are making headway with government by being heard and considered for protection. In a meeting in a TRAN Committing meeting (the government of Canada's committee on Transport and infrastructure), travel advisors were referred to six times.

"Our community is over the moon that we are being referred to in these meetings and being considered as a part of the airline aid package," Brenda Slater, ACITA co-founder said in an email statement.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler The Race To Create a Global Digital COVID-19 Passport Is On Impacting Travel

Four Seasons Bora Bora, Tahiti Tahiti Training Program for Agents Runs Tomorrow Travel Agent

Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at Canadian-U.S. border. Strict New Rules for Travel to Canada Began Today Impacting Travel

Air Canada Vacations ACV Launches New Series of Webinars - Including Canadian... Tour Operator

Quarantine room List of Canada's "Quarantine Hotels" and... Impacting Travel

"These mentions are a direct result of the advocacy that three wee travel advisors with no political experience, and an army of supporters have done. It is simply incredible that we have been able to create this kind of impact for our beloved industry. It makes all of the work we have done for the past eight months, worth it."

A full video of the committe meeting can be found here.

For more Travel Agent News

Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler's COVID-19 test results.

The Race To Create a Global Digital COVID-19 Passport Is On

ACTA in Talks with Finance Minister on Commission Recalls and HASCAP

ACTA Applauds OPC Fee Relief; Calls for Additional Measures

Travel Agent Value Rises as Complexities Emerge, Canadian Report Says

Jamaica Offers Travel Advisors Prizes in “Love on Location" Video Contest

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS