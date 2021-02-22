ACITA Makes Headway in Fight for Aid for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent February 22, 2021
ACITA (Association of Independent Travel Advisors) is thrilled to see they are making headway with government by being heard and considered for protection. In a meeting in a TRAN Committing meeting (the government of Canada's committee on Transport and infrastructure), travel advisors were referred to six times.
"Our community is over the moon that we are being referred to in these meetings and being considered as a part of the airline aid package," Brenda Slater, ACITA co-founder said in an email statement.
"These mentions are a direct result of the advocacy that three wee travel advisors with no political experience, and an army of supporters have done. It is simply incredible that we have been able to create this kind of impact for our beloved industry. It makes all of the work we have done for the past eight months, worth it."
A full video of the committe meeting can be found here.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS