ACITA Issues Statement on Recent COVID Extensions
Travel Agent September 28, 2020
ACITA (Association of Canadian Independent Travel Advisors), formed in the wake of the pandemic by Judith Coates, Brenda Slater and Nancy Wilson has released a statement in response to the recent updates from the government regarding extension of benefits. ACITA was formed in June by the three veterans after they witnessed a need for Independent Agents to have a strong voice to ensure they didn't "slip through the cracks" when it came to finanical aid.
Their membership of over 1,200 agents already has been very active in the past 6 months, writing letters to their MP's, & to key Ministers, to inform them of the specific ways that Independent Travel Advisors have been affected by the shutdown in travel due to COVID.
Their statement is as follows:
"We are please to see that a resolution has been reached by way of the support that the NDP Party has offered the Liberals’ Throne Speech. This means that the Canada Recovery Benefit will go ahead, and Independent Travel Advisors, who have been some of the hardest hit in our Industry, will be able to continue to receive support as travel slowly rebounds.
Over the past 4 months, our Association has had personal Zoom meetings with over 40 MP’s and Federal Ministers, who have unequivocally expressed their support of Independent Travel Advisors, once they have heard of the length of time it takes from when a booking is made, to when the Travel Advisors are paid their commissions.
Travel Advisors have been working tirelessly on behalf of their clients over the past 6 months, handling cancellations, future travel credits, rebooking for 2021 & 2022, and assisting with insurance claims. We applaud the Government for recognizing that Independent Travel Advisors earn their revenue in a unique way, and would not normally be eligible for E.I."
