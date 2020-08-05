A Word from Nino Montagnese, Air Canada Vacations
Travel Agent August 04, 2020
Dear travel partners,
We’re midway through one of the toughest summers our industry has ever seen. While there is still a long road ahead, I am proud to have witnessed the resiliency, adaptability and courage each one of you have shown to bring vacations back to our mutual customers. To help you turn your customers’ travel dreams into reality, we announced that our virtual #ACVDreamMakers event for our 2020/2021 Sun Collection will be held on August 28, 2020. We’ve adapted our format to ensure you’ll have every opportunity to meet with industry suppliers and gather all the information you need for the upcoming season. And, in an effort to rebuild traveller confidence, we’ve extended our virtual show to your customers on August 29. This is the perfect opportunity for you to equip them with the informational tools they need or simply to inspire their next vacation! We know that travellers are always looking for more flexibility when booking their next trip, that’s why we introduced the new ePackages shopping tool. Available through SIREV, Sabre Vacations and Galileo Vacations, the ePackages tool allows you to book Flight and Hotel packages across Air Canada’s extensive route network including Canada, the United States, and Europe. To celebrate the launch, we’re offering 1 free checked bag per person on all ePackage bookings. This is just another way for Air Canada Vacations to support you in the journey to restoring vacation travel. In addition to offering our popular Fly & Drive Vacations, we’ve also recently enhanced our Canada Collection with many exciting
options like RV Experiences, which allow your customers to enjoy beautiful scenery and set up camp wherever they want.
Porter Airliines Issues New Start Date of October 7Airlines & Airports
Dominican Republic Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test for All...Destination & Tourism
We also added multiple hotels across the country to our product line. While we’re all experiencing these unprecedented times, the desire for travel and adventure remains strong, that’s why it’s important to promote travel in Canada as well. Throughout the rest of the year, we’ll continue to enhance the Canada Collection to include even more hotels and new ski adventures. While continuing to provide you with the tools you need to support your customers, we’re also highlighting our most popular offers like our BOOK EARLY. SAVE BIG. promotion on winter vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Your customers can book by September 7, 2020, to save $400 per family and get our CareFree & CareFlexPlus travel protection plans for free. Alternately, they can take advantage of our Upgraded Canada Promise and Upgraded Cruise Promise to help them book with confidence for their next adventure.
Rebuilding our industry and our business is no small feat, but we know that with the incredible support we’ve received from suppliers and partners, we are equipped for the journey ahead. I look forward to seeing you all (virtually) during our upcoming Product Launches so that we can continue to work together towards making dreams travel.
Sincerely,
Nino Montagnese, Managing Director Air Canada Vacations
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS