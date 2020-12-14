A Transat Treat For Agents: 20% Off Sun Flights and Packages
Travel Agent Jim Byers December 14, 2020
Transat invites travel agents to enjoy a well-deserved winter break by offering an exclusive 20% discount on its flights and packages to the South. This also represents the perfect opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Traveller Care health and safety program.
This promotion is valid for bookings made from December 9, 2020, to January 31, 2021, for travel before April 30, 2021. Some exceptions apply.
For more details on how to make a reservation, agents are invited to Get Connected.
