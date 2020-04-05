A Message From Goway Travel
Goway Travel's Richard Hodge has issued the following letter.
As you are likely to be self-isolating or working from home, I thought I would send you greetings. Above all, I hope that COVID-19 has not found you, or your family and friends.
It’s always a challenge when we must adapt our routines, and like many others, we at Goway have transitioned our business to work from home, remotely. Unfortunately, we have also been required to furlough some of our team members across North America, although we hope to be the first in our industry to recall our staff. We are now a smaller team, but have enough Destination Specialists on hand to handle any inquiries as well as questions you may have on your existing bookings or plans for future travels.
We have also been forced to cancel most of the 50th Anniversary celebrations we had planned, but our 51st Anniversary will now be even more special. Thank you for half a century, nonetheless. Running a business for 50 years has forced me to endure more than a few “disasters," but it’s always interesting to look back at how we or others react to a situation as it develops.
These past few months have been awful, and the travel industry has been immersed in this for weeks before it affected the rest of our world and economy. But as things went from bad to worse, I’m proud to say the staff that make up Goway have really tried their hardest and best to help those in need when they really need it, and we all are grateful for the patience, understanding and communication we’ve had with our globetrotting clients. We’ve been able to repatriate thousands of people home from all over the world. This process is now almost complete.
On behalf of the dedicated staff at Goway Travel and the Hodge Family, I wish for you and your family and friends to be safe, healthy and positive. We look forward to the not-too-distant future when we can help you realize a lifetime of travel, and when that day finally comes in weeks or months, we can’t wait to help you explore, experience and enjoy our wonderful world.
To you and your family’s health,
Bruce Hodge
Founder and President
Goway Travel
