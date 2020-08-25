A Message from ACTA on CERB and EI Extensions
Travel Agent August 25, 2020
Federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced last Thursday that Canadians will have access to an additional 4 weeks of the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) for a total of 28 weeks.. The federal government also provided more details on a previous announcement of the transition of CERB to Employment Insurance (EI) and that EI will now be available to more Canadians.
In addition, a new proposed program, the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will be introduced. This program is designed for self employed workers, and workers not eligible for EI. The new CRB will provide $400 dollars per week, available for up to 26 weeks over a 1 year period.
Details such as changes to EI insurance premium rates, insurable hours and eligibility for the CRB can be found here.
ACTA is very pleased that its coordinated industry lobbying efforts continue to see results.
“As the saying goes ‘it takes a village’ and we are very grateful to all the of the travel agents and travel agency leaders who took the time to send personal letters to their local government official, as well as the dozens and dozens of follow up telephone calls over the past several months. It is certainly paying off,” said Wendy Paradis, ACTA President.
Legislation will be introduced in September when the House of Commons resumes sitting to vote on the three new benefit programs including the CRB. This means that the industry will still need to keep up its lobbying efforts and ACTA will once again be asking members and the industry to get involved and keep the momentum going. New lobbying campaign coming soon asking for critical aid into 2021.
With the recent resignation of Minister Morneau and subsequent position changes in Ottawa, ACTA will be launching our new lobbying campaign in the coming days. On behalf of travel agencies and travel agents, ACTA is seeking sector specific financial aid to weather this financial crisis.
Among the most valued of the aid programs and a lifeline for travel agencies, is the wage subsidy program which MUST be extended and at the original rate of 75% or greater. With more than 95% revenue decline or greater for most travel agencies, this program is essential to travel agencies’ survival.
“For all the meetings held with Members of Parliament, and the thousands of letters sent to MPs and key Cabinet Ministers letting them know your story and the plight of those in the Canadian Travel Industry, ACTA wishes to acknowledge your efforts, thank you!” said Paradis. ”But we cannot let up, our industry is going to need continued relief into 2021.”
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS