A Beautiful Barbados "Tradecation" Offer for Agents
Travel Agent Jim Byers February 18, 2021
Sea Breeze Beach House and South Beach Hotel in Barbados are offering members of the Canadian Travel Industry special “Tradecation” rates through October 31 of this year.
Seabreeze all-inclusive Tradecation rate starts at $150 US per person per night, run of the house or $180 per person per night in a Luxury Ocean Front Junior Suite. Stays include all meals, drinks afternoon tea, non-motorized watersports and free in room and resort wi-fi.
This 122 room, boutique property offers top-rated service and the idyllic feeling of staying in your own Bajan beach house. Located on a stunning 1,000 foot white sand beach the property features six dining experiences five bars, three swimming pools, separate adult and family areas as well as a fitness center and in room spa service.
South Beach Tradecation guests are being offered a rate of $99 per room per night. Located just steps away from Accra Beach on Barbados south coast this contemporary hotel tempts guests to discover the essence of Island living. The property’s smartly designed studios, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom suites feature modern furnishings and luxury touches. South Beach Hotel's own Swagg Cocktail Lounge and Bistro is the perfect spot to start a culinary tour of Barbados. Guests will savour flavorful, fresh Caribbean cuisine in a casual island atmosphere overlooking the sparkling waters.
Sea Breeze and South Beach Tradecation rates are available to be booked through April 11, 2021 for stays to October 31, 2021.
For more details contact Canlink Travel Representatives at info@canlinktravel.com or 905-235-9091.
