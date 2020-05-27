2 New Air Canada Vacations Webinars for June: Canada and Cruise
Travel Agent May 27, 2020
Air Canada Vacations has two upcoming webinars coming up. Below are the details and where to register.
The Go Canada Collection presented by Air Canada Vacations Sales Team
- Date & Time: June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
- Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4945781829768667659
Air Canada Vacations and Cruise Line Partner Panel
- Date & Time: June 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
- Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/378987771482019852
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with directions on how to join the webinar.
