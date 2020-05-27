Last updated: 07:10 AM ET, Wed May 27 2020

2 New Air Canada Vacations Webinars for June: Canada and Cruise

May 27, 2020

Air Canada Vacations

Air Canada Vacations has two upcoming webinars coming up. Below are the details and where to register.

The Go Canada Collection presented by Air Canada Vacations Sales Team

- Date & Time: June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT

- Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4945781829768667659

Air Canada Vacations and Cruise Line Partner Panel

- Date & Time: June 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT

- Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/378987771482019852

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with directions on how to join the webinar.

