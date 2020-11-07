Last updated: 08:31 AM ET, Sat November 07 2020

VIDEO: Kirk Talks Travel: Andrew Dawson, President and COO, Sunwing

Tour Operator November 07, 2020

Kirk Talks Travel: Andrew Dawson, Sunwing President and COO

If you missed Friday's FB LIVE interview with Sunwing Travel Group President and COO Andrew Dawson, here is the link.

TravelPulse Canada's John Kirk spoke with Dawson on the day of Sunwing's first flight since the pandemic hit in March.

You May Also Like

RCAs FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm ET with Sunwing's Andrew... Tour Operator

CHIC by Royalton - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Sunwing Celebrates First Flight Since March with... Vacation Packages

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic gallery icon Sunwing Service to the Sun Begins Friday, November 6 Vacation Packages

Sunwing and Aegis cleaning Sunwing Prepares to Fly November 6: Unveils New Cleaning... Airlines & Airports

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana 48 Hour Prime Time Sale with Sunwing: Up to 50% off at... Hotel & Resort

For more Tour Operator News

RCAs

FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm ET with Sunwing's Andrew Dawson

G Adventures Offering New 2021 Trips for Young Travellers

Insight Vacations Launches new 2021-2022 Europe and Beyond Collection

Why Group Bookings Might Be First to Bounce Back

gallery icon Transat Holds Outdoor Brochure Parties

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS