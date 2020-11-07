VIDEO: Kirk Talks Travel: Andrew Dawson, President and COO, Sunwing
Tour Operator November 07, 2020
If you missed Friday's FB LIVE interview with Sunwing Travel Group President and COO Andrew Dawson, here is the link.
TravelPulse Canada's John Kirk spoke with Dawson on the day of Sunwing's first flight since the pandemic hit in March.
