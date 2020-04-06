Updated Info From ACV on Chargebacks, Commission Payouts and Future Travel Credits
Tour Operator April 06, 2020
Air Canada Vacations has released updated information for travel agents this morning regarding commission payouts, chargebacks and future travel credits The full statement is as follows:
We are truly in unprecedented times in our industry. The COVID-19 crisis is evolving at a pace no one could have imagined with new measures being imposed around the globe on a daily basis. Over the last few weeks I have been witness to your resolve and tenacity – strengths that are essential in this journey to support and reassure our shared customers. I want to thank you for the hard work and dedication you employ each day in overcoming the current challenges we are all facing. As we navigate the continuous changes in our industry, we want to communicate three updates to better support you:
COMMISSION PAYOUT: We know this is an important part of your business.
Please rest assured that we are actively reviewing and reconciling all accounts and individual bookings in order to process any commission payment that is due.
CHARGEBACKS: Since the start of this crisis we have been working with financial organizations and credit card companies, and have been lobbying various institutions so that we can aggressively reduce the mutual risk of chargebacks. Should a chargeback be processed by a credit card company, the burden of payment will not be passed to travel agents. Air Canada Vacations will be disputing these chargebacks on your behalf. We will reach out to you for any communications between your agency and our shared customer if we require more information to dispute the chargeback.
Please know that we remain committed to meticulously disputing chargebacks relating to the COVID-19 crisis. FUTURE TRAVEL CREDITS: Future travel credits for the net dollar amount on file have been issued by Air Canada Vacations for customers whose bookings were impacted by cancellations. In the event that a booking of a higher value is completed using a future travel credit, travel agents can earn commission on the exceeding amount. I invite you to please continue to check your ACV&Me account for the most up-to-date information. We know that these times are filled with uncertainty and rapid change. But our goal remains to continue to tackle the days ahead with vigour and determination so we can create value for each other and our shared customers. I believe that we will soon be able to all come together, as I have seen time and time again, to bring our love and passion for travel to people across this country once more. Thank you for your continued support,
