Up to $2500 in Savings with Sunwing Sale
Tour Operator December 07, 2020
Sunwing is helping Canadians head to paradise for a last-minute holiday escape with amazing savings of up to $2,500 per couple on premium vacation packages departing in January.
Sun-seekers can take advantage of incredible deals to popular destinations including Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero. The Safe with Sunwing commitment is in place throughout the entire vacation, making it easier for travellers to bring their bubble from home all the way to the beach. Travellers will want to book by December 18 to secure their premium getaway to the sun for less.
“We’re making it easy for Canadians to get back to paradise under our wing,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “Winter is here and we know that many are eager to spend some time in the sun, safely and responsibly. That’s why we’re offering incredible savings on last-minute vacation packages booked during December.”
Travellers can save big on top-rated luxury resort Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino. This popular property in the Dominican Republic offers All-In Luxury™ vacation experiences on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach. In addition to amazing savings, guests can enjoy unlimited complimentary access to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean just a short walk or shuttle ride away.
Those dreaming of an adults only getaway can head to top-rated adult resort Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun for less. Overlooking the pristine shores of Riviera Maya, this 18+ oasis offers premium amenities and world-class service, with exclusive Hideaway facilities including a restaurant, pool and beach area with wait service.
Beach lovers can score an incredible deal and stay on the pristine shores of Varadero at the adults only Sanctuary at Grand Memories Varadero. In addition to access to the wider resort complex, guests can lounge by the exclusive pool, soak up the sun on the beach and enjoy personalized butler service throughout their stay.
Customers can book with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan. Travellers can choose from flexible booking options including the ability to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, monthly payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back. Packages booked during the sale for departures between October 16, 2020, and December 31, 2021, also include COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.
