Travellers Can Get Cash Back with redtag.ca's Price Drop Assurance
Tour Operator January 24, 2020
Savvy travellers are always looking to get the best price on their vacation. That is why frustration can occur when the price of a trip drops right after a traveller books it. Canadian travel company redtag.ca has re-introduced its exclusive Price Drop Assurance (PDA) program to help to travellers pay the best price on their vacations. Running until January 28, redtag.ca customers can get cash back if the price of their vacation drops.
The Price Drop Assurance promotion is applicable for any vacation bookings made from January 20 until January 28, 2020. To make a price drop claim, redtag.ca customers must find the exact pre-packaged vacation booked, verify the drop in price, and fill out the price drop claim to determine if they are eligible to receive cash back.
Whether it is the Caribbean, Mexico, Jamaica, Europe, the U.S. or elsewhere, many destinations are available for redtag.ca’s Price Drop Assurance.
Running for over 12 consecutive years, redtag.ca has given its customers back over $1 million through PDA. This exclusive campaign has helped thousands of Canadian travellers receive the best price on their vacation packages. To learn more about redtag.ca’s Price Drop Assurance, please visit www.redtag.ca/price-drop-assurance.
Comments
