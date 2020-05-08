TravelBrands' Virtual Expo a HUGE Success
Tour Operator TravelBrands May 08, 2020
TravelBrands has successfully completed its virtual expo for travel professionals across Canada. It is noted to be the first event of its kind hosted by a tour operator in Canada with over 2400 agents and 60 suppliers in attendance.
“I want to thank the travel community for their outstanding support and participation in our virtual expo,” says Frank DeMarinis, President and CEO TravelBrands. “While I prefer seeing you all face to face, I am glad we were able to come together and have a great day online discovering how we can all grow as travel professionals. Our latest solutions will help everyone work smarter, not harder, especially as we navigate the changing travel industry.”
The virtual platform is part of TravelPulse Canada's offerings to connect with agents across the country. Thursday's TravelBrands expo marked a very important time in the travel industry said President, John Kirk.
"I’ve been in the Travel Business for 30 years in Canada. I’ve never seen anything like this, ever," explained Kirk. "It was a milestone event for our industry, something that has irrevocably changed the face of our business forever. This event marks the beginning of a new era. When we come through the current crisis, a virtual component will likely be a major component to all events with some level of consistency. Agent participation today, the appreciation they showed for the ease of access, the accessibility to suppliers and their downloadable promotional materials, was incredible. The gratitude displayed through social media and other channels to Travel Brands for taking this giant step for our industry says it all. Long Live Travel!"
Participants were enthusiastic for the opportunity to attend the Virtual Trade Show, with both suppliers and advisors offering words of gratitude.
“The TravelBrands Virtual Expo was a winner for TravelOnly. This was the first opportunity for our advisors to interact with a variety of land, cruise and air partners in over 2 months and talk about building business again. We have all be so caught up in dealing with cancellations, reschedules and problem files that it was refreshing to see the wonderful videos and resources put together by each of the suppliers. The technology was easy to use and the best part about it? We could download as many resources without lugging around a bag full of collateral. Bonus win for the environment! Congratulations to TravelBrands for putting on such a great event, you virtually hit it out of the park.” – Ian Elliot, TravelOnly
“I honestly cannot thank you enough for this. For everything you do but most especially for this day. And your announcements. And the consumer friendly invoices! And for what do you for us every day … Thank you. Thank you. I love the whole concept but miss the hugs from the suppliers." - Joanne MacDonald, Newwest Travel.
"Love the interactions with the various reps on hand. All the tools that can be stored in the 'virtual briefcase' for later use is amazing. Wonderful videos to share on social media. All in all a 10/10 for first time Virtual Expo. Will always miss seeing everybody face to face but we’ll be back soon. Great job and very well done!” - Warren Robinson, Tier One Travel
“The show has been amazing – thank you so much for this! I hope it won’t be the last – I know I prefer this than LIVE because they can get the documents right away.” - Sabrina Greca, Norwegian Cruise Line.
“The Show has been great! A lot of positive feedback and all 3 of us have been busy the entire time chatting.” - Amanda Morris, Playa Hotels and Resorts
“This show is fantastic! So much agent interaction and followup. It has been fun to reconnect with everyone. Thank you for hosting the show, we appreciate all the efforts of the TravelBrands team.” - Lea Ann Goltz, Visit Florida, VoX International
TravelBrands’ virtual travel agent expo brought out agents from all over Canada. Throughout the day, the TravelBrands team showcased new updates to the organization. Notable updates include new technology, brochures and more products available on the Access platform. Agents who attended the show were given downloadable materials in a virtual briefcase. Travel agents were also able to win over 30 prizes, including Air Canada flights, various stays at resorts, cruises and TravelBrands Loyalty Rewards points. Prizes will be drawn and agents contacted next week.
Agents who were not able to attend the event live can access it on demand here and check it out.
