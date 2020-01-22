Last updated: 07:53 PM ET, Wed January 22 2020

TravelBrands Partners With Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Tour Operator TravelBrands January 22, 2020

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet.

TravelBrands is causing a splash with its newest cruise line partner, Bahamas Paradise.

This award-winning cruise line and its products are now available to book through TravelBrands Cruises, by Encore Cruises. To celebrate, TravelBrands is giving one lucky travel agent a free cruise for two.

“Bahamas Paradise is a great partner whose products add such value to our offerings,” said Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “They are the only cruise line that offers Cruise and Stay. Clients can choose from either Nassau or Grand Bahama Island and stay for two, four or six nights before or after their sailing. We are excited for the next steps in this great partnership.”

Bahamas Paradise cruise line operates out of the port of Palm Beach, Florida. It acts as a full service cruise line including a la carte dining, kids club, a smoke-free casino, Broadway style shows and more.

The cruise line offers agents 15% commission on cruise only or cruise and stay bookings, and does not charge agents NCFs. Travel agents who book a qualifying Bahamas Paradise cruise product through TravelBrands will be entered to win a free cruise for two. The booking must be completed before February 29, 2020.

For more information about TravelBrands’ newest cruise partner, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.

A division of H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc., TravelBrands gives agents and consumers access to the world. It is one of the largest travel companies in Canada, active in both the wholesale and retail travel industry. TravelBrands offers a wide range of travel options – including flights, hotels, cruises, attractions, rail passes, car rentals and more.

