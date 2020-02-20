TravelBrands Launches new Price Match Policy for Cruises
Tour Operator TravelBrands Jim Byers February 20, 2020
TravelBrands, a leader in the Canadian travel industry, is making cruise bookings worry-free with its new price match policy. Now, TravelBrands will price match any Canadian tour operator.
“Our goal is to provide the best travel options possible for both agents and their clients,” says Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “By offering this new automatic price match policy, it is just another way to get the best deals possible for a cruise getaway. The steps to claim the price match are so simple and our team will automatically adjust the booking.”
To take advantage of this new policy, agents can reserve their clients’ cruise bookings with TravelBrands and send the price match request along with their details. Requests must be made within the same day. The price match will be based on cruise fare only and excludes any added values or amenity offers.
TravelBrands Cruises, by Encore Cruises offers a variety of products and services that help travel agents complete the ultimate cruise vacation for their clients. With a dedicated team of cruise specialists, TravelBrands enjoys close partnerships with almost all of the major cruise lines that sail all over the world.
Travel agents can make cruise bookings by visiting www.travelbrandsaccess.com. Agents can claim their clients’ cruise price match by emailing cruisepm@travelbrands.com.
For more information on TravelBrands
For more Tour Operator News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS