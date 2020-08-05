TravelBrands Launches Customized Canada Travel Program
TravelBrands wants Canadian travellers to reconnect with their country and discover the best of Canada. Through the Exotik Journeys brand, TravelBrands has created a diverse program showcasing itineraries, experiences, stays and more throughout all of Canada.
“Now more than ever, Canadians are looking to travel closer to home. We have created wonderful trip ideas and sourced Canadian-based travel products ideal for any traveller,” says Frank DeMarinis, CEO, TravelBrands. “No matter your interests or budget, there is a Canadian getaway right for you. Following all safety guidelines, these trips are perfect to take this year. As Canadians, we can use this situation to rediscover our home.”
From coast to coast, TravelBrands has created multiple trip ideas that vary in dates, budget, travel time and activities. For example, travellers can make their way through Ontario and Quebec in the fall months to admire the changing leaves, architecture and culture of the provinces. For those who love the outdoors, the Mountain Express tour may be of interest. Tourists can venture through the mountains found in Banff, Jasper and Vancouver. Travellers with limited vacation time who want to see something miraculous can head north to Yukon, where they can witness the Northern Lights in person.
Travel agents who book Canadian getaways can take part in TravelBrands’ Discover Canada game. The interactive game allows agents to win up to 50,000 Loyalty Rewards points and bonus commission. Games include multiple choice about Canadian destinations and puzzles involving Canadian themed items. Travel agents can visit TravelBrands’ Canada page on Access to review various tours and products available. There, agents can also get clues about answers for the Discover Canada game.
There are dozens of planned itineraries that can be completely customized to travellers’ needs. TravelBrands also has hundreds of hotel stay options, car rentals and more for travel within Canada. For more information, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.
