TravelBrands Celebrates Travel Agent Day While Gearing Up for Virtual Trade Show
TravelBrands is celebrating Travel Agent Day as they prepare for their upcoming Virtual Travel Trade Show with a new video from CEO Frank DeMarinis.
"Your dedication, professionalism and in-depth knowledge of the industry, is well recognized by the TravelBrands family and valued by your clients," DeMarinis said.
TravelBrands is holding their first ever, Canadian Virtual Travel Trade Show on Thursday, May 7th from 12:00-4:00pm ET. The show will have more than 2800 agents from across Canada in attendance and more than 60 supplier booths.
Their Virtual Trade Show is a new platform that TravelPulse Canada is rolling out across the country, though it has been a go-to for over 10 years with US parent company TravelPulse. The virtual event will allow agents to engage and gather information from top suppliers in the industry in French and English. Each show allows agents to chat with suppliers, watch videos, learn about the latest destinations and products, and download the latest collateral and brochures in their very own virtual brief case.
"We are very excited to bring our platform to the Canadian market, especially now, more than ever, when it is needed," said John Kirk, President, TravelPulse Canada. "COVID may have hindered our traditional gatherings, but with our software, it hasn't hindered the education of our agents. Our industry can still have meaningful interactions with our virtual trade events and we're looking forward to the first of many, with TravelBrands on Thursday."
In addition to the interactions with suppliers, there will also be an incredible amount of prize giveaways for attendees at the Virtual Expo.
“Agents are the back bone of our business," added DeMarinis.
